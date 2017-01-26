Kan. Republicans set date to pick nominee to replace Pompeo

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republicans are meeting Feb. 9 to pick their nominee for the congressional seat formerly held by CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

The special GOP convention in the 4th Congressional District will be in Wichita at Friends University and starts at 7 p.m. The choice will be made by 126 precinct committee members in the 17-county district.

Gov. Sam Brownback has called an April 11 special election to fill the seat. Democrats also will have a special convention to pick their nominee but have not scheduled it yet.

Republicans expressing an interest in the seat include State Treasurer Ron Estes, former congressman Todd Tiahrt and Donald Trump campaign adviser Alan Cobb.

The Democratic candidates are former State Treasurer Dennis McKinney, Andover police officer Charlie Walker and Wichita businesswoman Laura Lombard.