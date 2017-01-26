Harry Potter Night at Manhattan Public Library on Feb. 2

Thursday, February 2 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. the Manhattan Public Library will be transformed into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry to celebrate the popular Harry Potter book series. Families of all ages are invited to play games, make craf ts, and enjoy an evening of wizarding fun.

Librarian Gigi Holman says “we hope to make this a magical evening in the Harry Potter world. The books helped multiple generations learn to love reading, so we’ll make sure to have activities for everyone from preschoolers to parents.”

Partners from the Milford Lake Nature Center will contribute to the magical atmosphere by bringing a live owl. Participants will be sorted into houses, visit Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley, and get to sample some potions and treats.

Volunteers are needed to help with activities that evening. Anyone interested in helping out from 5:30-8:30 on February 2 should contact Vivienne at pr@mhklibrary.org or (785) 776-4741 ext.105.

All events and activities at the library are free and open to the public. For more information about the event, or about any library services, please visit the Manhattan Public Library at 629 Poyntz Avenue or call (786) 776-4741. Find the library online at www.MHKLibrary.org, and on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.