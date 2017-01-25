Riley County Arrests January 25

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Jody Hildebrand, 38, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 500 block of N. Seth Child. Rd. on January 24, 2017 at approximately 3:30 PM. Hildebrand was arrested on a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. Hildebrand was denied bond, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Ronaldo Roberts, 53, of Ogden, Kansas, was arrested in the 100 block of Ninth St. in Ogden, Kansas on January 24, 2017 at approximately 9:00 PM. Roberts was arrested on two Geary County District Court warrants for aggravated failure to appear. Roberts’ total bond was set at $7,500.00. Roberrts was not confined at the time of this report.

Paul Whitten, 41, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 700 block of Pebblebrook Cir on January 24, 2017 at approximately 9:15 PM. Whitten was arrested for domestic battery, battery on law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement officer, and intimidation of a witness. Whitten’s bond was set at $5,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

