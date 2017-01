Be on hand tonight for the annual MLK lecture delivered by Rep. Roderick Houston (89th Dist.-Wichita). The lecture will be followed by a hot chocolate social sponsored by Staley School of Leadership Studies. All events are being  hosted by Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, the oldest MLK observance program at K-State (King was a member of the fraternity).

The events will take place at 7 p.m. at the MLK bust outside Ahearn Field House.