Kansas man charged with battering jail officers

RENO COUNTY – A Kansas man paroled in Reno County on October 16, faces additional criminal charges after a disturbance inside the Reno County Correctional Facility.

Michael Lee Yates, 24, Wichita, faces two counts of battery of a correctional officer after he allegedly was responsible for a disturbance inside the detention facility.

Officers were called to the B-Pod in the jail to move Yates to another area because of bad behavior.

Witnesses say Yates then fought with jail deputies, striking two of them with a closed fist.

He continued to struggle with the officers causing them to use a taser before they could transport him to a secure location.

His bond is set at $20,000 according to the Reno County jail log. He is due back before a judge next week to learn if the state files formal charges.

Yates served time in prison for a drug distribution case in Sedgwick County from 2012.