K-State track and field greats, coaches share winning advice

Olympians and Olympic coaches from Kansas State University will take part in the panel discussion “Secrets of Success,” sponsored by the Gender, Women, and Sexuality Studies Advisory Board, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in Room 227 at the K-State Student Union.

Free and open to the public, the panel discussion is a prelude to the advisory board’s Women’s History Month lecture, “Dare to Dream,” by Olympic track and field champion Jackie Joyner-Kersee in March.



Panelists for “Secrets of Success” include the following K-Staters: Cliff Rovelto, head coach of the university’s track and field team, a 2016 Olympic track and field coach and a women’s outdoor track national coach of the year; Nathan Leeper, a 2000 U.S. Olympic team member in the high jump; Alyx Treasure, a 2016 Canadian Olympic team member in the high jump; Karol Rovelto, a 2000 U.S. Olympic team member in the high jump; and Jeff Julmis, a 2012 and 2016 Haiti Olympic team member in the 110-meter hurdles. Gwen Wentland-Mikinski, a 2012 Olympic track and field coach, will moderate the panel.

Tickets for the March 16 dinner and lecture by Joyner-Kersee are $75 and can be reserved online at www.found.ksu.edu/rsvp/jjk or by calling 785-532-7093. This event raises scholarships funds for students in the gender, women, and sexuality studies department, which is in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Joyner-Kersee, who was named Sports Illustrated’s “Greatest Female Athlete of the 20th century, won three gold, one silver and two bronze Olympic medals during her track and field career. Named a Humanitarian of the Year, Joyner-Kersee is known worldwide for her interest in aiding others. She helped build the Joyner-Kersee Youth Center Foundation in her hometown of East St. Louis, Illinois, which has raised more than $12 million. In 2007, she along with several notable athletes, founded Athletes for Hope, a charitable organization of professional athletes who get involved in charitable causes and inspire millions of nonathletes to volunteer and support their community.

Joyner-Kersee also is the author of “A Kind of Grace,” in which she recounts how she overcame her difficult years to rise to the top.