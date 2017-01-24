UPDATE: Kan. man jailed for giving kids prescription sedative

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a man on child endangerment charges.

Just after 1 a.m. on Monday, police responded after a call from the Department of Children and Families to a home in the 800 Block of N. 4th in Salina, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.

During the welfare check, police visited with 46-year-old Andrew D. Poling.

He told police he gave a 7-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl his wife’s prescription drug Clonazepam to help them sleep.

The boy said he was tired and his head was pounding like a drum.

Both children were taken by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center for observation and treatment. They were released on Monday.

Just after 4:30 a.m. police booked Poling into the Saline County Jail on requested charges of aggravated endangerment of a child.