Riley County Arrests January 24

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for theft and making false information in the 500 block of Pillsbury Dr. on January 23, 2017 at approximately 2:25 PM. Officers listed Energy Center as a victim when they reported that a suspect took cash that was supposed to be deposited. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $5,005.00.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 600 block of S. Seth Child Rd. on January 23, 2017 at approximately 6:15 PM. Officers listed Larry Limbocker, 69, of Manhattan, as a victim when he reported that an unknown suspect took his iPhone 7. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $700.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

