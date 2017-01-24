Police: Kan. woman jailed after attempt to steal cab

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a woman on auto theft charges.

Just after 7 p.m. Monday, police were sent to the area of the Emergency Room entrance of Salina Regional Health Center after report of an attempted car theft, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester

Joel Aleshire, who drives for Best Cab in Salina, told police he briefly left his vehicle running in the parking lot and 22-year-old Keundra Hancock of Salina allegedly got in behind the steering wheel and began to drive away.

Aleshire ran along the side the vehicle and told Hancock to stop and she did.

Police booked her into the Saline County Jail on a charge of attempted felony theft.