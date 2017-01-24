Kansas man dies after train hits Harley Trike

WABAUNSEE COUNTY – A Kansas man died in an accident just after 11:30 p.m. on Monday in Wabaunsee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Harley Davidson Trike driven by Frank Narvaez III, 64, Topeka, was traveling on Strowigs Mill Road at Snokomo Road a mile east of Paxico.

The driver was attempting a 90-degree curve and lost control of the motorcycle.

It veered approximately 40 feet off the roadway. The rear end of the motorcycle got hung up on the railroad tracks as a BNSF train was approaching.

Narvaez III was still on the motorcycle when it was hit by the train.

Narvaez III was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Shawnee County Corner.

A passenger Henry, Jamie L. Henry, 35, Topeka, was transported to Stormont Vail.

They were not wearing helmets, according to the KHP.