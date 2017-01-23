Witnessing the Dream — Martin Luther King Week 2017

Starting Monday, K-State will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Observation week. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Witnessing the Dream.”

Below is a list of planned events throughout the week:

Prayer Breakfast -Monday 8 a.m. at the Four Points by Sh eraton

13th annual College of Agriculture Diversity Student Leader Reception – Monday 5:30 p.m. at Waters Hall room 137

Professional Development Resume Critiques -Monday 6:30 p.m. at Waters Hall room 137 and lobby

18th Annual Diversity Lecture: Manny Fernandez – Wednesday 10:30 a.m. at College of Business room 1092

Third Annual Civil Rights Teachin-In – Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m. in the K-State Student Union Courtyard

MLK Jr. Lecture, candlelight vigil and hot chocolate social – Wednesday 7 p.m. at the K-State Student Union K and S Ballrooms

Fellowship Luncheon – Thursday 11:30 a.m. at the K-State Alumni Center Ballroom C

Social justice and diversity brown bag – Friday 12:30 – 1:45 p.m at the K-State Student Union

Laying of the Wreaths Ceremony – Friday 2 p.m. at the MLK Bust at Ahearn Field House