Volunteer participants needed for clinical cardiovascular research study

The Clinical Integrative Physiology Research Laboratory is recruiting hypertensive male and female volunteers ages 18-65 years to participate in a research project at the Physical Activity and Nutrition Clinical Research Consortium within Lafene Health Center.

Anyone previously diagnosed with hypertension is eligible for participation. Participants will be asked to perform handgrip exercise, following ingestion of beetroot juice or a placebo juice. This study will help K-State researchers determine how dietary nitrates from the beetroot juice impact your blood pressure and blood flow during exercise.

For more information, contact Jacob Caldwell at jcaldwe5@k-state.edu, or Carl Ade at cade@k-state.edu. This study has been reviewed by the Institutional Review Board and received approval No. 8501.