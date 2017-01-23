Senate scheduled to vote on Pompeo for CIA Director

WASHINGTON -The Senate’s top Democrat says his party won’t be rushing into confirming President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees.

Already on the job are retired Gens. James Mattis at the Defense Department and John Kelly at Homeland Security.

And there’s a vote expected Monday evening on a Republican congressman, Mike Pompeo to lead the CIA.

Sen. Chuck Schumer says that for many other nominees, “there’s going to be a thorough debate.” He says that he’s “dubious” about eight or nine of Trump’s picks, and he’s citing potential conflicts of interests and policy stands, but says he hasn’t made final decisions about how he’ll vote.

The New York Democrat is making his view clear that “advise and consent does not mean ram it through.”

On Monday at 3:00 PM the Senate convenes and proceeds to executive session to resume consideration of the nomination of Mike Pompeo.