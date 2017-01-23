Riley County Arrests January 23

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Ronald Boles, 46, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on January 20, 2017 at approximately 10:20 AM. Boles was arrested for aggravated battery. Boles’ bond was set at $10,000.00. Boles was not confined at the time of this report.

Tre Smith, 24, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on January 20, 2017 at approximately 1:40 PM. Smith was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to report to jail. Smith was given no bond, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Ann Engert, 33, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on January 20, 2017 at approximately 10:15 PM. Engert was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Engert’s bond was set at $6,000.00. Engert was not confined at the time of this report.

Shiela Huffman, 34, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on January 20, 2017 at approximately 10:50 PM. Huffman was arrested on a Wabaunsee County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Huffman was given no bond. Huffman was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for sexual exploitation of a child and electronic solicitation in southwestern Manhattan on January 21, 2017. Officers listed a 14 year old female as both a victim and suspect and an unknown aged male as a suspect when the 14 year old’s mother reported she found nude pictures of both the 14 year old female and the male. Due to the nature of the crimes alleged, no further information regarding this case will be released.

Officers filed a report for criminal use of a financial card, theft by deception, criminal depravation of property (motor vehicle), theft, and computer unlawful acts in the 2700 block of Eureka Dr. on January 22, 2017 at approximately 12:30 AM. Officers listed Landmark Storage, Staples, and Menards as a victim when Landmark Storage reported tha a suspect had used the corporate credit card to make personal purchases from Staples and Mendards, as well as using Landmark Storage’s Uhaul for non-work related trips. The total loss from the misuse of the credit card is approximately $748.00. The value of the Uhaul is approximately $8,000.00. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $8,748.00.

