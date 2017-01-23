Mamma Mia! at McCain

Fifty million people around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the music that make Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show. Writer Catherine Johnson’s sunny, funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past to the island they last visited 20 years ago.
The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship; everyone’s having the time of their lives! With more productions playing internationally than any other musical, Mamma Mia! is the world’s No. 1 show! Don’t miss its farewell tour coming to McCain!
The show will begin at 7:30 PM Tuesday. The McCain box office is open weekdays 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; 90 minutes before show.