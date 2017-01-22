Police: Reported threat of violence at Kansas school just joke

HARVEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Harvey County investigated a reported threat at a school in Newton.

At the close of the school on Friday, a concerned student notified a School Resource Officers in Newton about a rumor of threatened school violence, according to a social media report.

The SRO immediately investigated the report and learned the comment heard was part of a joke the previous evening which was taken out of context.

Police reported they were confident there is not a concern with this incident.

The Newton Police Department appreciated the actions of the student in reporting the concern.

They were also pleased the SROs created the type of trusting relationships that provide for the safety of children in the community.

No additional details were released.