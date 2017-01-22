Kansas woman arrested for alleged DUI after fatal crash

RENO COUNTY– One person died in an accident just after 2p.m. on Saturday in Reno County.

An Audi passenger vehicle driven by 65-year-old Jane Ellen Hart of Hutchinson was eastbound on 30th Street and made a left turn onto Prairie Dunes Drive, according to Reno County Sheriff’s Department.

The vehicle struck a westbound motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to Sedgwick County Forensic Science Center.

Hart was not injured and was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter.

The name of the victim on the motorcycle has not been released pending notification of the family.

The accident remains under investigation.