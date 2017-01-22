Kansas man with 3 dozen convictions going back to prison

RENO COUNTY -A Kansas man was denied a departure in a drug case and sentenced to 34-months in prison for a charge of possession of marijuana after an arrest from January of last of 2016.

The attorney for 61-year-old Willard LaGrange of Hutchinson argued that because of his age and health issues, he should be granted community corrections.

The state argued against it because of his past criminal history which includes 37 prior convictions dating to 1974, as well as two pending drug cases. A Reno County judge denied the request and ordered the sentence served.

In one of the other two cases, he’s charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and personal use drug paraphernalia

During the search, the Reno County drug unit alleges that they found 3.6 grams of methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia, including packaging materials and a small amount of marijuana. The meth was split into several small baggies, which weighed about 2 grams each. Most of what they found was allegedly in the room belonging to Lagrange. This case is pending a jury trial.

On Thursday, the prosecution read a new complaint against LaGrange where the state charged him in another distribution case. Charges include possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia with intent to sell and possession of marijuana. These crimes allegedly occurring