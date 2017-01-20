Triple-murder suspects waiting for return to Kansas

HARVEY COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities continue to investigate suspects in connection with a Kansas triple-murder case.

On January 12th, Mexican authorities arrested 35-year-old Jereme Lee Nelson and 31-year-old Myrta Rangel in Rosarita Beach for the murders of 33-year-old Travis Street and 37-year-old Angela May Graevs, both of Moundridge, and 52-year-old Richard Prouty of Newton.

They were handed over to the U.S. Marshals Service and returned to the U.S. according to a media release.

During a Friday news conference, the Harvey County Sheriff’s office confirmed Nelson and Rangel waived extradition.

They remain jailed in San Diego.

No hearings in the case are scheduled until the suspects are returned to Kansas.