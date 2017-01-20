Riley County Arrests January 20

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Daniel Nettles, 22, of St. Louis, Missouri, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on January 19, 2017 at approximately 8:10 PM. Nettles was arrested on 2 Riley County District Court warrants for probation violation. Nettles’ total bond was set at $6,500.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Noah Dallier, 20, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1000 block of Leavenworth St. on January 19, 2017 at approximately 9:55 PM. Dallier was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. Dallier’s total bond was set $5,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for aggravated battery and criminal damage to property in the southeast part of Manhattan on January 19. Officers listed a 50 year old female as the victim when she reported that a 46 year old male known to her strangled her and punched her in the face several times, resulting in the loss of 1 tooth and damage to 2 other teeth. Due to the nature of these crimes, no additional information will be released.

