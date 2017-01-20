KHP: 3 hospitalized after near head-on crash

FORD COUNTY – Three people were injured in an accident just before 6p.m. on Thursday in Ford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Toyota Sienna driven by Theodore Allen Fuller, 31, Wright, was eastbound on U.S. 50 five miles east of Dodge City.

The vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a westbound 2013 Ford F150 driven by Duane D. Boyd, 70, Offerle.

Wright, Boyd and a passenger in the Toyota Maria G. Fuller, 33, Wright, were transported to Western Plains Medical Center.

The drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.