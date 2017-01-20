Friends hold candlelight vigil for return of missing Kan. woman

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Friends of a missing Kansas women are praying for her safe return.

A candlelight vigil for 20-year-old Toni Anderson was held Thursday night at a church in her hometown of Wichita.

Anderson was last seen early Sunday when she was pulled over by a Kansas City, Missouri police officer for an improper lane change.

The officer watched Anderson, who was alone in the car, drive to a nearby convenience store. She texted a childhood friend about being pulled over and hasn’t communicated with anyone since then.

Anderson worked as a server at Chrome, a strip club in Kansas City.

Anderson’s car was a black 2014 Ford Focus with Kansas license plate 989-GAX. She is white, about 5-feet-4-inches tall and 140 pounds.