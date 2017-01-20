Flint Hills Climbing Competition this Saturday

K-State Recreational Services and the Climbing Club present the Third Annual Climbing Competition! All skill levels are welcome (beginner/intermediate/advanced divisions).

Due to space constraints for the numbers we anticipate, there will be two sessions of competition, with the first going from noon to 3pm and the second from 3:30-6:30 pm. Check in is at the climbing wall. First session check in is 11:00-11:45 am and second session 2:30-3:15 pm. There will be a raffle in between sessions and overall winners will be announced after the event at a little after 6:30 pm.

Registration cost is $15. To register and pay you can stop by the Rec admin office during business hours or call 785-532-6980 to register and pay over the phone.

Non-K-State students and non-Rec members are eligible to compete.