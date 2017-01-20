2017 Leaders’ Retreat Live Stream!

On January 20th and 21st, the Junction City, Manhattan, and Wamego Chambers of Commerce will come together once again for the annual 2017 Regional Leaders’ Retreat. Join our live-stream Friday afternoon beginning shortly after 12 p.m. from the Embassy Suites and Olathe Convention Center to hear discussion of regional issues relating to Fort Riley, Kansas State University, workforce issues, road, bus, trail and air transportation, regional economic development, roundtable discussions and numerous networking opportunities.

You can watch the retreat live here: