Riley County Arrests January 19

Officers filed a report for theft in the 400 block of Colorado St. on January 18, 2017 at approximately 2:55 PM. Officers listed Shirley Wolford, 53, of Manhattan, as the vic tim when she reported that sometime in the previous 6 months an unknown suspect took her gold wedding ring, and 10 gold and silver necklaces. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $4,000.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

John Gaver, 22, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on January 18, 2017 at approximately 7:00 PM. Gaver was arrested on 6 counts of criminal sodomy with a child >14 YOA and <16 YOA, and 4 counts of indecent solicitation of a child; child>14<16. Gaver’s total bond was set at $160,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

