Police: 2 Kansas car theft suspects in custody

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating two suspects for auto theft.

Just after 3 a.m. on Thursday, Police patrolling the Traveler’s Lodge, 245 South Broadway in Salina, identified a 2005 Mazda passenger vehicle as reported stolen on December 7, according to Police Captain Mike Sweeney.

A group of individuals was standing around the car. They went into a motel room when police arrived.

Officers arrested 39-year-old Jessie Dumars and 30-year-old Roberta Blanks.

They were booked into jail on requested charges of felony theft and obstruction, according to police.

Dumars has previous drug, burglary and weapons convictions in Saline and McPherson County from 1997- 2001