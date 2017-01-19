Learning fun and adventurous for all in McCain Performance Series presentation of ‘Odd Squad Live!’

Kid agents Olive and Otto are on the job and need your help to crack their case in the live, interactive production of “Odd Squad Live!” coming to Kansas State University’s McCain Auditorium at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30.



Based on the popular PBS series “Odd Squad,” this McCain Performance Series presentation will allow the audience’s junior agents help decode, decipher and unravel some strange occurrences in real time alongside Olive and Otto. These young government agents use their STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — skills to help solve problems such as disappearing zeroes and finding runaway dinosaurs.

Fun for the whole family, “Odd Squad Live!” is especially appropriate for kids ages 4-8.

Tickets for “Odd Squad Live!” are available at the McCain Auditorium box office, by phone at 785-532-6428, or online at k-state.edu/mccain. Half-price tickets for most seats are available for K-State students and kids 18 and under.