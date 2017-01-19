Kansas Auctioneers Association Annual Convention Begins Today

Thursday Evening ~ January 19

5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Registration Check-in

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm President’s Reception/Registration

7:00 PM Board of Directors followed by Past Presidents’ meeting

Friday ~ January 20

7:30 AM Breakfast & Fellowship

8:30 AM Legislative Update by Dan Murray, KAA Legislative Monitor

10:00 AM *** Auxiliary … Presentation on Essential Oils

9:00 AM Required Broker Core CE: RISK – Your Business is NOT a Game with Amanda Rempe

12:00 PM Vendor Spotlight & Keynote Luncheon with Dr. Briggeman (Included with a full Conference Registration)

1:00 PM Elective CE: Elevating Your Real Estate Auction Service to the 2017 Standards with Marty Higgenbotham

3:00 PM Building Your Brand with Lasting Impressions with Mary Jean Billingsley

4:00 PM Fun Auction Item Check-in

4:15 PM First Time Attendees’ Orientation

5:00 PM Kansas Auctioneer Contestant Roll all and Orientation

5:30 PM Rookie Contestants Meeting

5:30pm KAA Auction Extravaganza (Doors open at 5:00pm)

2017 Kansas Auctioneer Championship Preliminary Round (Entry Form)

Convention Opening, Dinner (Buffet opens at 7:15pm), and Fun Auction

Rookie Auctioneer Competition

Special Guest Performance by The Aaron Traffas Band

Saturday ~ January 21

7:00 AM Breakfast & fellowship

Christian Auctioneers Fellowship (Not a KAA sanctioned event)

8:00 AM Candidate speeches for KAA Board of Directors/Officer Elections

*** Auxiliary Board meeting

8:35 AM KAA Election Voting (open until 8:50)

9:00 AM Online Auction Tools to Grow Your Business with Jimmie Dean Coffey

9:30 AM *** Auxiliary Annual Meeting

10:45 AM Auctioneer Audio and Video with Arron Traffas

12:00 PM *** Lunch on Your Own -OR- KAA Auxiliary Luncheon

1:30 PM Understanding Multi-Par Auctions with Jimmie Dean Coffey

Panel Discussion on Contract Work

3:00 PM Values of an Auctioneer to Society with Marty Higgenbotham

4:45 PM KAA Annual meeting

7:00 PM Awards Banquet

9:30 PM Hall of Fame Reception

Sunday ~ January 17

8:00 AM Non-denominational Inspirational Worship Service & Memorial

9:00 AM Great Ideas: Ask the Experts

10:45 AM Installation Brunch

Immediately following Brunch

KAA Board meeting