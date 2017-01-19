Kansas Auctioneers Association Annual Convention Begins Today

The annual Kansas Auctioneers Association Convention is set to get underway today at the Four Points by Sheraton. Sessions will run throughout the weekend and include topics such as Building Your Brand with Lasting Impressions (Mary Jean Billingsley) and Values of an Auctioneer to Society (Marty Higgenbotham).
Events are scheduled as follows:
|Thursday Evening ~ January 19
|5:00 pm to 6:30 pm
|Registration Check-in
|6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
|President’s Reception/Registration
|7:00 PM
|Board of Directors followed by Past Presidents’ meeting
|Friday ~ January 20
|7:30 AM
|Breakfast & Fellowship
|8:30 AM
|Legislative Update by Dan Murray, KAA Legislative Monitor
|10:00 AM
|*** Auxiliary … Presentation on Essential Oils
|9:00 AM
|Required Broker Core CE: RISK – Your Business is NOT a Game with Amanda Rempe
|12:00 PM
|Vendor Spotlight & Keynote Luncheon with Dr. Briggeman (Included with a full Conference Registration)
|1:00 PM
|Elective CE: Elevating Your Real Estate Auction Service to the 2017 Standards with Marty Higgenbotham
|3:00 PM
|Building Your Brand with Lasting Impressions with Mary Jean Billingsley
|4:00 PM
|Fun Auction Item Check-in
|4:15 PM
|First Time Attendees’ Orientation
|5:00 PM
|Kansas Auctioneer Contestant Roll all and Orientation
|5:30 PM
|Rookie Contestants Meeting
|5:30pm
|KAA Auction Extravaganza (Doors open at 5:00pm)
|2017 Kansas Auctioneer Championship Preliminary Round (Entry Form)
|Convention Opening, Dinner (Buffet opens at 7:15pm), and Fun Auction
|Rookie Auctioneer Competition
|Special Guest Performance by The Aaron Traffas Band
|Saturday ~ January 21
|7:00 AM
|Breakfast & fellowship
|Christian Auctioneers Fellowship (Not a KAA sanctioned event)
|8:00 AM
|Candidate speeches for KAA Board of Directors/Officer Elections
|*** Auxiliary Board meeting
|8:35 AM
|KAA Election Voting (open until 8:50)
|9:00 AM
|Online Auction Tools to Grow Your Business with Jimmie Dean Coffey
|9:30 AM
|*** Auxiliary Annual Meeting
|10:45 AM
|Auctioneer Audio and Video with Arron Traffas
|12:00 PM
|*** Lunch on Your Own -OR- KAA Auxiliary Luncheon
|1:30 PM
|Understanding Multi-Par Auctions with Jimmie Dean Coffey
|Panel Discussion on Contract Work
|3:00 PM
|Values of an Auctioneer to Society with Marty Higgenbotham
|4:45 PM
|KAA Annual meeting
|7:00 PM
|Awards Banquet
|9:30 PM
|Hall of Fame Reception
|Sunday ~ January 17
|8:00 AM
|Non-denominational Inspirational Worship Service & Memorial
|9:00 AM
|Great Ideas: Ask the Experts
|10:45 AM
|Installation Brunch
|Immediately following Brunch
|KAA Board meeting
|*** Auxiliary Board meeting