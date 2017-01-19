Kan. house fire contained to bedroom, cause under investigation

RENO COUNTY – Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of at a home in Hutchinson.

Just after 6p.m. on Wednesday, the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to a home in the 600 Block of ElDorado for a reported structure fire, according to a media release.

The first arriving unit advised visible flames from the front of the home. The fire attack crew had the fire under control within minutes of arrival.

Additional units remained on scene for approximately one hour. The fire damage was contained to one bedroom of the home with an estimated $5000.00 in damage.

The Hutchinson Fire Department responded 6 units with no injuries reported.