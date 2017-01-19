Day 5: Hundreds in Kansas still without power from ice storm

FORD COUNTY -Crews are on the fifth day working to restore power across portions of Kansas following the ice storm.

Victory Electric reported on Thursday that the work restoring 1,744 outages spread across 2,795 miles has been a challenge.

Their service area stretches from east of Garden City to Mullinville and from Bucklin to south of Jetmore.

They continue to have over 100 linemen out there working to restore service.

On Thursday, Victory crews were headed to rural Bucklin, Ford, Kalvesta, Ensign, Howell, Windthorst, South of Dodge City, and Dodge City. USD 433 in Dodge City were open on Thursday.

Midwest Energy reported on Thursday they had 2,177 without power, down from 3,800 on Wednesday night.

All available Midwest Energy crews and servicemen from as far as Colby were working on Thursday, as well as 9 PAR electric crews, 5 Ward Electric crews, and 2 service crews each from other Kansas cooperatives: Brown-Atchison, DS&O, Ark Valley, Lane-Scott and Nemaha-Marshall.

They also reported finding many locations with damaged service connections, especially where trees took down wires leading from the pole to the home.