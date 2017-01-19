Brown’s Career-High 22 Carries K-State Past Oklahoma State, 96-88

Sophomore Barry Brown paced a potent Kansas State offense with a career-best 22 points, as the Wildcats earned their first win at Gallagher-Iba Arena since 2012 with a 96-88 win over Oklahoma State on Wednesday night in front of 6,673 fans.

The 96 points were the most scored in a Big 12 road game in school history and the most since posting 101 in an overtime win at Oklahoma on March 2, 1991. Overall, the point total was the ninth-most recorded by the Wildcats in a road contest and the most-ever against Oklahoma State regardless of venue.

The Wildcats (14-4, 3-3 Big 12), which won for just the second time in the last 17 meetings at Gallagher-Iba Arena, took the lead for good after a 3-point play from senior D.J. Johnson with 13:49 remaining. The Cowboys (10-8, 0-6 Big 12) would close to within 80-76 at the 5:02 mark on a pair of free throws from junior Mitchell Solomon, however, a Brown layup just 30 seconds later ignited a 10-3 run to close out the victory.

Brown paced five players in double figures with a career-high 22 points on 9-of-17 field goals, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range, while Johnson added 18 points, 6 rebounds and a game-high 3 blocks. Senior Wesley Iwundu, who became the 27th Wildcat to eclipse the 1,000-point barrier, finished with 15 points, a game-tying 8 rebounds and a career-best 8 assists. Sophomore Kamau Stokes (12) and freshman Xavier Sneed (11) also reached double figures.

The Wildcats connected on 50 percent or better from the field for the ninth time this season, including the third consecutive road game, hitting on 56.3 percent (36-of-64) from the field and 46.7 percent (7-of-15) from 3-point range. The team knocked down 81 percent (17-of-21) from the line, including 86.7 percent (13-of-15) in first half.

Oklahoma State finished at 45.2 percent (28-of-62) from the field, including 54.5 percent (12-of-22) from 3-point range, and went a near perfect 20-of-22 from the free throw line. After connecting on 50 percent (16-of-32) in the first half, the Cowboys shot just 40 percent (12-of-30) after halftime.

Junior Jeffrey Carroll paced five Cowboys in double digits with a game-high 24 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including a perfect 4-of-4 from 3-point range, to go with a game-tying 8 rebounds. Sophomore Jawun Evans added 20 points, a team-high 7 assists and 3 steals, while senior Phil Forte finished with 12 points.