Russian National Ballet Theatre presents ‘Cinderella’ Jan. 28 at McCain

he iconic tale of “Cinderella,” the virtuous servant girl who, with the help of her fairy godmother, captures the heart of a prince, will be performed by the Russian National Ballet Theatre at 7:3McCain0 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in Kansas State University’s McCain Auditorium.

This McCain Performance Series presentation is set to the music of Prokofiev and follows Cinderella as she is magically transformed and attends a royal ball where she finds her prince — all while dealing with her malevolent stepmother and comical stepsisters.

Tickets for “Cinderella” are available at the McCain Auditorium box office, by phone at 785-532-6428, or online at k-state.edu/mccain. Half-price tickets for most seats are available for K-State students and kids 18 and under.