Riley County Arrests January 18

Mark Hecker, 21, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on January 17, 2017 at approximately 5:45 PM. Hecker was arrested on a Pottawatomie County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Hecker was given no bond. Hecker was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for theft by deception in the 100 block of E. Bluemont Ave. on January 17, 2017 at approximately 6:00 PM. Officers listed Ryann Dupre, 35, of Ogden, Kansas, and Tobias, Dupre, 29, of Ogden, Kansas, when they reported they were scammed out of $1,400.00 when they attempted to rent a residence through Craigslist. There is no suspect at this time. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 1000 block of Garden Way on January 17, 2017 at approximately 8:30 PM. Officers listed Mark Tillberg, 33, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect kicked in his front door and took a black Samsung tablet and phone charger. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $620.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

