Midday gunfire leaves Kansas man dead, son arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Topeka man has been arrested after his father was killed and another person was wounded in an exchange of gunfire.

Police said in a news release that gunfire erupted Tuesday morning after the father Brian Wahweotten, 45, and his son Logan Wahweotten, 21, both of Topeka, threatened and attempted to rob another man.

Brian Wahweotten was struck by multiple rounds of gunfire and died at a hospital.

The victim of the attempted robbery was in “stable and non-life threatening condition” at a Topeka hospital.

The release said the father and son had a “history of past disputes” with the wounded person, but no details were provided.

The son was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted aggravated robbery and aggravated battery. Police say no additional arrests are anticipated.