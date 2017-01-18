Man sentenced for aiming laser at KC police helicopter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man will serve three years in federal prison without parole for pointing a laser at a police helicopter in 2013.

Federal prosecutors say 26-year-old Jordan Clarence Rogers was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in September to violating a federal law that makes it illegal to point laser beams at aircraft.

The pilot of the Kansas City police helicopter reported he suffered eye strain for several hours after Rogers pointed the laser at the helicopter three times in 2013.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Casey said before the sentencing that Rogers has an extensive criminal history, which he argued should be a factor in sentencing.