Konza Prairie Biological Station director discusses why preserving prairies is vital to world

A recent report from the World Wildlife Fund is sounding the alarm over the rapid conversion of grasslands to croplands in North America; a decline in area, over the past 10 years, equivalent to the size of Kansas.

Kansas is home to the largest area of unplowed tallgrass prairie in North America, the Flint Hills, and nestled within these grasslands is the Konza Prairie Biological Station, a 3,487 hectare preserve, jointly owned by The Nature Conservancy and Kansas State University.

In this video and video news release package, director of the Konza Prairie Biological Station, John Briggs, shares on the importance of the preserving one of the most endangered ecosystems in the world, some of the surprising benefits of the prairie and important findings from the World Wildlife Fund Plowprint Report.