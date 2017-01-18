Kansas State University student receives scholarship to study diplomacy, culture in Japan

Diplomacy and Japanese culture will be the central themes of a Kansas State University student’s spring 2017 studies at Japanese university through a Bridging Scholarship from the American Association of Teachers of Japanese.

Taryn Oborny, junior in English, Manhattan, will use the $2,500 scholarship to study politics, government and Japanese culture at Kansai University in Suita, Japan.

The association awards just 100 scholarships to U.S. students each year through the nonprofit US-Japan Bridging Foundation.

“One of the great things about study abroad is that students are able to bring that knowledge of the world back to K-State with them,” said James Hohenbary, director of the Office of Nationally Competitive Scholarships. “As the name of the scholarship implies, I know Taryn will do a great job building bridges between Japanese and American perspectives, both while she is abroad and once she rejoins the campus community here in Manhattan.”

Oborny became interested in Japan when she took a class on the Japanese language at Manhattan High School. In addition to introducing Oborny to the foreign language, the course acquainted her with Japan’s customs and history. From there, she was hooked.

Oborny is earning minors in philosophy and East Asian studies, both of which are in the College of Arts and Sciences. After graduation, she plans to attend law school, specialize in international law and eventually work in the Asian Pacific rim.

“I think the culture is fascinating, and I look forward to learning even more about it while improving my language skills,” Oborny said. “I also look forward to understanding more about how politics in Japan operate differently from the U.S. I feel it is important to understand other countries so we can work together toward common goals.”