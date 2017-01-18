Arrangement set for Mexican man charged with I-70 bus rape

GEARY COUNTY – A Mexican national accused of raping a 13-year-old girl on a Greyhound bus on I-70 in Kansas waived his preliminary hearing in Geary County District Court on Tuesday.

The court scheduled Tomas Martinez-Maldonado, 38, for arraignment on February 3.

Martinez-Maldonado has been deported 10 times and voluntarily removed from the U.S. nine other times since 2003.

Three U.S. Republican senators recently demanded in a letter that the Department of Homeland Security provide immigration records for 38-year-old Tomas Martinez-Maldonado.