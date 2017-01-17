Sheriff: Kansas teen dies in head-on crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY – A Kansas teen died in an accident just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday in Shawnee County.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department reported a Pontiac passenger vehicle driven by Andrew Green, 16, Topeka, was eastbound on Northwest 46th Street between Button and Green Hills, north of Topeka.

The vehicle traveled into the westbound lane and hit a westbound truck head-on.

Green was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a passenger in the truck were not transported for treatment.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the sheriff’s department.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.