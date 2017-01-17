Police arrest battery suspect climbing out Kan. motel window

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a suspect for aggravated battery after a weekend altercation.

Just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, police were sent to Salina Regional Health Center after a woman being treated for a cut to her head and a broken finger told hospital staff she had been assaulted by an acquaintance, according to Police Sergeant James Feldman.

Officers located the acquaintance Travis Lawson, 38, Salina, at a motel in the 2400 Block of South 9th Street in Salina.

He tried to avoid officers by climbing out a window. He was captured and booked into the Saline County jail on requested charges of aggravated domestic battery and obstruction.