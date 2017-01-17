K-State honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with week of events

Kansas State University is host to several events for its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Week, which started Jan. 14 and concludes Jan. 27. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Witnessing the Dream.”

“In 2016, the United States experienced many disquiets involving politics, immigration, racism and other issues that were hurtful to many,” said Zelia Wiley, interim associate provost for diversity. “With our theme of ‘Witnessing the Dream,’ we want all students, faculty and staff members to see themselves as part of the realization of King’s dream.”

Sunday, Jan. 15, would have been King’s 88th birthday. In celebration of this inspiring minister and activist, the following events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted:

• The Diversity Tea will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in the College Center Conference room at K-State Polytechnic. This event will feature the College of Education’s documentary, “ Dawn of Day: Stories from the Underground Railroad.”

• The 13th annual College of Agriculture Diversity Student Leader Reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in 137 Waters Hall. The reception will feature Edward F. Honesty Jr., president and chief operating officer at Best Harvest Bakeries, Kansas City. The reception is co-sponsored by Cargill, the College of Agriculture and the Office of Diversity. It is hosted by the K-State Minorities in Agriculture Natural Resources and Related Sciences, or MANRRS, and the College of Agriculture. Refreshments will be served.

• The reception will be followed by professional development resume critiques at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in 106 Waters Hall, along with a hot chocolate informative social in the Waters Hall lobby. The Ag Student Council will host the critiques with Mary Ellen Barkley, assistant director of K-State’s Career Center.

• The Commerce Bank Presidential Awards for Student and Faculty/Staff Reception will start at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the K-State Alumni Center. The awards recognize those who advance diversity, contribute to the success of historically underrepresented students and promote inclusive excellence. Award recipients include Yubisela Toledo, senior in biology and member of the Developing Scholars and Edgerly-Franklin Urban Leadership Scholars programs, Liberal, and Tess Hobson, advisor in the Office of Undergraduate Research and Creative Inquiry.

• The 18th annual Diversity Lecture, featuring Manuel Fernandez, senior partner at KMPG, Dallas, will start at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in 1092 College of Business Administration Building. The College of Business Administration will host the lecture.

• Third annual Civil Rights Teach-In is from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the K-State Student Union courtyard. Sponsored by the College of Arts and Sciences, the event will focus on the national, regional and campus civil rights issues related to race, gender and sexual orientation.

• MLK Jr. Lecture, candlelight vigil and hot chocolate social will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the K and S Ballrooms of the K-State Student Union. The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. hosts the annual lecture and vigil followed by a hot chocolate social sponsored by the Staley School of Leadership Studies. Representative Roderick Houston, 89th District, Wichita, will deliver the MLK Lecture. The Alpha’s Candlelight Vigil is the oldest MLK observance program at K-State. King was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

• The MLK Week Fellowship Luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in the K-State Alumni Center Ballroom. Cost is $15. This year’s program will feature the documentary, “Black Tie White Tie: Every Family Has a Story Within the American Story,” based on the themes of a book with the same title by Lyle Gibson. The film focuses on three significant historical methodologies: oral history, public documents and material culture. Gibson will introduce the film and participate in a question-and-answer period afterward.

• The Faculty and Staff Affinity Network will host a social justice and diversity brown bag from 12:30-1:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, in the K-State Student Union. The Black Faculty and Staff Alliance, or BFSA; LGBTQ; the Indigenous Alliance; and Alianza invite members of their organizations and other K-State faculty and staff to bring their lunch and engage in a discussion about social justice and diversity at K-State.

• The Laying of the Wreaths Ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the MLK bust by Ahearn Field House. This observance will conclude the week honoring King.