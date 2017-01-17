Gambling machines seized at 2 Central Kan. stores

EL DORADO, Kan. (AP) — Law enforcement officials have seized 10 gaming machines from two El Dorado businesses.

KAKE-TV reports Butler County Sheriff’s officers and the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission seized the machines last week after a two-month investigation.

Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet the machines aren’t allowed in businesses because gambling is not legal in Kansas anywhere but in casinos.

Four machines and $4,200 were seized from the True Lies Bar & Grill. Six machines and $6,800 were seized from the Jump Star Convenience Store.