New exhibit opening at Beach Museum of Art

John Steuart Curry: Mapping the Early Career has been announced as the latest attraction at the Beach Museum of Art at K-State.

The exhibition explores Curry as a student and early professional through more than 30 drawings, paintings and magazine illustrations. Never-before-viewed objects from Burr Living Trust of Lewisberry, Penn., will be a centerpiece of the installation. The exhibition is organized by Beach Curator Liz Seaton and members of spring 2016 seminar, comprised of students from K-State and UMKC.

The exhibit will run from January 17 to May 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. inside the Beach Museum of Art.