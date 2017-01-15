Kansas teen dead after car skids, rolls

NORTON COUNTY – A Kansas teen died in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Norton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Dodge Charger driven by Tyson J. Smith, 20, Weskan, was traveling southwest on Kansas Highway 383 four miles north of U.S. 36.

The Charger skidded off the road at the intersection at Kansas Highway 60. struck an embankment and rolled.

A passenger in the Charger Takoda A. Turner, 19, Brewster, was transported to the hospital in Norton where he died.

Smith was transported to the hospital in Kearney.