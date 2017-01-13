Weather Delays and Closings this Weekend

SCHOOLS/SPORTS

MHS Boys/girls bowling Friday and Saturday at Lawrence is canceled

MHS State debate in KC is postponed until Jan. 27-28th MHS JV wrestling tournament in Hays is canceled

All USD 475 sports and activities have been canceled for the weekend.

The Manhattan Eagles Friday Bingo event has been cancelled

CHURCHES

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church – All Weekend services have been cancelled.

BUSINESSES/EVENTS

Due to expected severe weather conditions, all Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial events for this weekend have been rescheduled. The Community Celebration will now be held to Sunday, Jan 22nd and the Prayer Breakfast has been moved to Monday, Jan 23rd.

The Flint Hills Foster Teen Camp’s Auction and Dinner has been rescheduled for Saturday, February 18.

The Manhattan Bridal Show has been postponed until February 12.