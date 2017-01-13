Weather Delays and Closings this Weekend

SCHOOLS/SPORTS
MHS Boys/girls bowling Friday and Saturday at Lawrence is canceled
MHS State debate in KC is postponed until Jan. 27-28th
MHS JV wrestling tournament in Hays is canceled
All USD 475 sports and activities have been canceled for the weekend.
The Manhattan Eagles Friday Bingo event has been cancelled
CHURCHES
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church – All Weekend services have been cancelled.
BUSINESSES/EVENTS
Due to expected severe weather conditions, all Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial events for this weekend have been rescheduled. The Community Celebration will now be held to Sunday, Jan 22nd and the Prayer Breakfast has been moved to Monday, Jan 23rd.
The Flint Hills Foster Teen Camp’s Auction and Dinner has been rescheduled for Saturday, February 18.
The Manhattan Bridal Show has been postponed until February 12.