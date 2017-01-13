Riley County Arrests January 13

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

William Correia, 33, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on January 12, 2017 at approximately 11:30 AM. Correia was arre sted on a Pottawatomie County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Correia was given no bond for this warrant, and was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for vehicle burglary in the 900 block of Overhill Rd. on January 12, 2017 at approximately 2:30 PM. Officers listed Scott Eilert, 48, of Manhattan, as the victim when an unknown suspect entered his vehicle and took a gym bag. The gym bag contained 2 pairs of shoes, workout clothes, and other miscellaneous items. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $720.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Clifford Swarthout Jr., 44, of Clay Center, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on January 12, 2017 at approximately 8:50 PM. Swarthout was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Swarthout’s bond was set at $25,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Evan Megaw, 38, of Ogden, Kansas, was arrested in the 200 block of Ninth St. in Ogden, Kansas, on January 12, 2017 at approximately 9:10 PM. Megaw was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. Megaw’s bond was set at $5,000.00. Megaw was not confined at the time of this report.

Logan Kegley, 25, of Riley, Kansas, was arrested in the 4400 block of Anderson Ave. on January 13, 2017 at approximately 2:00 AM. Kegley was arrested for interference with law enforcement, possession of marijuana, and both felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Kegley’s bond was set at $5,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

