Man in critical condition after shooting near Friends University

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police are searching for two suspects after a man was critically wounded in a shooting near Friends University.

Police were called to a home about three blocks east of the university. A 19-year-old woman told officers that two suspects forced their way into the home and shot the 22-year-old victim.

The woman and a 3-year-old boy at the home were not injured.

Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said one of the suspects shot the man after demanding his personal property and the suspects then fled.

Wichita police say the suspects targeted the person who was shot.

———

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man has reportedly been injured in a shooting near Friends University in Wichita.

The Wichita Eagle reports a Sedgwick County dispatcher said the shooting happened Friday morning.

According to the newspaper, the unidentified man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.