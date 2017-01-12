UPDATE: Fire Reported at Westloop Dillons

At 10:56 a.m. today, the Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to Dillons, 1101 Westloop Place, for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival crews found a large commercial structure with light smoke exiting the structure. Crews entered the structure and quickly extinguished a fire contained to a deep fryer inside the kitchen area. The fire was contained within 10 minutes with a total of 17 firefighters responding on six fire apparatus.

The building occupants evacuated the structure and were able to exit without injury prior to arrival of fire crews. At the time of this release, the estimated loss to the contents and structural damage is unknown. The owner is listed as Kroger Regional Office, 2800 E. 4th Avenue, Hutchinson.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an accidental cooking fire.