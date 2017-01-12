Riley County Arrests January 12

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

William Correia, 33, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 300 block of E. Poyntz Ave. on January 11, 2017 at approximately 12:45 PM. Correia was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Correia’s bond was set at $9,600.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 500 block of McCall Rd. on January 11, 2017 at approximately 3:00 PM. Officers listed Menard’s as a victim when it was reported that 3 suspects took power tools and knives from the store without paying for them. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $600.00.

Wendy Montgomery, 46, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on January 11, 2017 at approximately 5:30 PM. Montgomery was arrested on two Riley County District Court warrants, each for forgery and theft by deception. Montgomery’s total bond was set at $7,500.00, causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for vehicle burglary in the 3000 block of Arbor Dr. on January 11, 2017 at approximately 8:55 PM. Officers listed Levi Daniels, 24, of Manhattan, as the victim when Daniels reported an unknown suspect entered his silver Jeep SUV betweem 10:30 PM on January 10, 2017 and 8:30 AM on January 11, 2017, and took a backpack. Daniels reported that the backpack held 3 pairs of prescription glasses, clothing, and 2 pairs of headphones. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,960.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Daniel Holle, 24, of Randolph, Kansas was arrested in the 200 block of E. Stockdale Ln. in Randolph, Kansas on January 12, 2017 at approximately 12:45 AM. Holle was arrested for flee and elude, reckless driving, and DUI. Holle’s total bond was set at $5,000.00. Holle was not confined at the time of this report.

