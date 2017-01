Eagle Day at Milford Lake is coming up this Saturday at the Milford Nature Center, 3415 Hatchery Drive, Junction City.

Programs featuring live raptors begin at 9:30 a.m. and will be repeated throughout the day. Bus tours will depart from the nature center parking lot beginning at 10 a.m., with the last tour departing at 3:30 p.m. Popcorn and hot chocolate will be available, as well as a kids’ tent with activities and crafts.

There is no cost to attend. For more information call (785) 238-5323.